Tyson Fury concedes he may have to fight Deontay Wilder before Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has said he may have to “crack Deontay Wilder’s skull again” before he can fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight title unification bout.

A fight between Fury and Joshua for the 14th of August in Saudi Arabia had seemed to be all but confirmed, but a third fight with Wilder looks set to disrupt those plans.

Earlier this week, a US judge deemed that Fury would have to fight Wilder for a third time due to a clause in their contract, unless the British boxer’s camp would be willing to give a substantial pay out to the American.

❌ @Tyson_Fury has no plans to pay Deontay Wilder $20m to step aside. pic.twitter.com/5iDbcfi8gL — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 18, 2021

Fury commented on the latest developments on his Instagram story, and claimed that he would not pay Wilder a sum of $20 million in order for the American to step aside and let the fight with Joshua happen.

“What a joke the Bronze Bomber has become. Asked for 20 million to move over. Joker. Looks like I’ll have to crack his skull again,” Fury wrote on Instagram while tagging Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’ had shown no interest in fighting Wilder for a third time, who he drew with in their first bout in December 2018, before claiming a convincing TKO victory against the American in February last year.

Eddie Hearn admits the bout may not happen this summer.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also conceded that the fight with Fury may not happen this August as planned, and admitted that he was looking at alternative arrangements for his fighter this summer.

“I have been focusing on plan A. We hope that fight can still take place. The game changed last night so we have to have a plan B in place and a plan C,” Hearn told Matchroom.

“One that springs to mind is the WBO mandatory with Oleksandr Usyk. They have been patient and we are in a situation if team Fury doesn’t get its act together by end of the week we have no alternative.”

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum suggested that a fight with Joshua could take place this November or December, as they had no intention of paying off Wilder.

