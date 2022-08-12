Tyson Fury appears to decide against coming out of retirement

Tyson Fury has appeared to reconsider coming out of retirement, saying after “long, hard conversations” he has decided to stay away from professional boxing.

Fury had insisted that he was retiring from professional boxing after his last fight against Dillian Whyte, although just days ago he announced that he intended to fight Derek Chisora for a third time.

The WBC heavyweight champion had admonished Chisora for not signing a fight contract, accusing him of running away from the trilogy, but it appears Fury has lost interest in the bout.

Fury took to Twitter to announce his decision, writing that he has decided to call it quits on his 34th birthday.

Tyson Fury announces his retirement again.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long, hard conversations I’ve finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say bon voyage,” Fury tweeted.

“Here’s a few who made it special along the way; Frank Warren, SugarHill Steward, BT Sport, dad, Spencer Brown, Steve Egan, ESPN, WBC, Top Rank, Jimmy Harrington, Andy Lee, Isaac Lowe, Ben Davison, Kristian Black, Tim Allcock, Robert Davies, Shane Fury, Hughie Fury and James Ward.

“Sorry if I missed you, there’s too many to name. Massive shoutout to Paris Fury who helped me more than anyone. And most of all, thank you God. See you all on the other side you big dossers. 2008 – 2022.”

Exhibition fights remain a possibility.

Fury had said he would take part in exhibition fights after his last bout against Whyte, and that still appears to be the plan, for the time being at least.

The world heavyweight champion is in talks with former world’s strongest man Hafthor Bjornsson for an exhibition fight, and even travelled to Iceland yesterday with his father John to confront the former Game of Thrones actor.

Fury was unable to find Bjornsson in Iceland and decided to go to the pub instead, although an exhibition fight between the two remains a possibility.

