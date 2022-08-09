Tyson Fury voices desire to come out of retirement for trilogy fight

Tyson Fury has voiced his desire to come out of retirement and fight Derek Chisora for a third time.

After his knock out victory against Dillian Whyte in April, Fury had insisted that he was retiring from the sport, although he did say he would be open to exhibition fights.

Former world’s strongest man Hafthor Bjornsson had emerged as a likely opponent for Fury’s first exhibition fight, although it now appears as though the ‘Gyspy King’ intends to enter the ring again for a fully fledged professional bout.

Fury called out Chisora in an Instagram story and called on his former opponent to sign the contract for a third fight between the pair.

Tyson Fury calls out Derek Chisora.

“This one goes out to Derek ‘the shithouse’ Chisora. You’re running Derek from the trilogy,” Fury said.

“You call yourself ‘War’ but you should call yourself chicken because you’re running from a trilogy, from a career-highest payday. Get the fucking contract signed and stop being a shithouse.

“Get KD [David Ghansa], Joshua’s bag carrier, to call me and let me get this deal ironed out, like I’m going to iron you out. Not a problem, two seconds, bang. Done.”

‼️ Tyson Fury confirms he is attempting to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora next… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/ngh9VRABk6 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 8, 2022

Short-lived retirement.

Fury’s second retirement from professional boxing looks like it will be very short-lived if Chisora agrees to fight him for a third time, as he fought Whyte less than four months ago.

The pair last fought in November 2014, when Fury claimed victory after Chisora’s corner put a stop to the contest after the 10th round, while Fury won by unanimous decision in their first fight in July 2011.

Although many predicted that Fury wouldn’t remain retired after defeating Whyte, most wouldn’t have expected him to fight Derek Chisora again after two one-sided bouts between them in the past.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are fighting for a second time later this month, and if Fury decides he wants to face the winner, an undisputed world heavyweight champion would be crowned for the first time since Lennox Lewis.

