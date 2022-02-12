Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua could have fought him next if he wanted to

Tyson Fury has claimed that Anthony Joshua could have fought him next, but wanted his “dirty washing” cleaned up for him instead.

Dillian Whyte will fight Fury next on April 23rd, although it had looked like a fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in the coming months was possible, as Joshua was considering stepping aside.

A step aside deal couldn’t be made in the end, and Joshua is now expected to fight Usyk for a second time in May, although Fury has claimed that a third option could have come to fruition.

Fury was speaking to IFL TV and claimed that Joshua could have arranged a fight with him next if he wanted to but believes that his fellow British heavyweight would have preferred for him to fight Usyk next instead.

Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua avoided a fight against him.

“Here is the thing that they didn’t want to do. If he didn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk, which he doesn’t, he doesn’t want to get his revenge or his rematch,” Fury started.

“Why didn’t he just walk away from that position, give Dillian Whyte his $5 million that he was going to get anyway to step aside, and why didn’t Joshua fight me for the WBC belt?

“Because he wanted a bit of free money, and in the end, it wasn’t available. So there we have it. And he wanted me to clean up his dirty washing [Usyk] as well, didn’t you big boy? Didn’t you, you big weight lifter?

“But I’m a bit too smart for all that. I’m not cleaning anyone’s dirty washing up. Deal with your own business.”

🗣@Tyson_Fury sounds off on WBC Mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte this morning…#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/MQbJu7DPUP — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 10, 2022

Plenty of big heavyweight bouts await.

There will be two massive world heavyweight title fights in the first half of 2022, as Fury takes on Whyte and Usyk fights Joshua for a second time, while a world heavyweight unification title bout could happen later in the year.

Fury has derided both Usyk and Joshua in recent times, although he has said that he expects the Ukrainian to win his rematch with Joshua.

While Fury may believe that a heavyweight world unification title fight against Usyk may be more likely, he will also be aware that a fight against Joshua would probably be more financially lucrative.

There is the matter of fighting Whyte first however, who has more than enough power to knock any man out with a clean punch.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, tyson fury