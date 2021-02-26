Tyson Fury casts doubt on title fight with Anthony Joshua

Share and Enjoy !

‘I don’t think Joshua wants the fight’

Tyson Fury has expressed doubt about whether Anthony Joshua will agree to a world heavyweight unification title bout with him.

The fight has been in negotiations for quite some time now, and is expected to take place some time this summer, with a rematch possible later on in the year.

However, Fury is “not optimistic” about the fight going ahead, telling ESPN that he doubts whether Joshua wants to step into the ring with him.

“I was a lion and he was like a gazelle.”@Tyson_Fury explained why he licked Deontay Wilder’s blood during their rematch last year. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/PpsMFZzjAC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 24, 2021

“I’m not optimistic about it. I don’t think Anthony Joshua wants the fight anyway because he knows he’s gonna lose,” Fury explained.

“He likes the fact that he’s a professional boxer and, after I get finished with him, he won’t be anymore. That’s one of the reasons I’m not optimistic and the other one is the covid at the moment.

“We’re in a better place than we were last year, but still not in a great place.”

‘Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide’

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has refuted Fury’s allegations about the bout potentially not going ahead, assuring fans that the fight will take place.

“Tyson Fury is going to get his wish. We are in, we are in. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. The undisputed king is going to be Anthony Joshua and this fight will happen. This fight is on, trust me,” Hearn said.

Joshua took to Twitter a few days ago, hinting that an official announcement of the fight would be made soon, but did not specify exactly when fans can expect a confirmation.

Another positive meeting with @258mgt. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie and you’ll be hearing from me soon 👊🏾 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) February 23, 2021

“Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie and you’ll be hearing from me soon,” Joshua tweeted.

Fury has not fought since he beat Deontay Wilder in their rematch last February, while Joshua last entered the ring when he defeated Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev in December.

