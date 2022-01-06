Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou under specific rules

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing bout that would use MMA gloves.

A fight between Fury and Ngannou has been discussed for some time now, although there have never been any solid plans made between the two world heavyweight champions.

While a fight between the pair is unlikely to happen any time soon, with Ngannou scheduled to fight Cyril Gane in a UFC heavyweight title bout this month and Fury looking set to face Dillian Whyte in the coming months, the ‘Gyspy King’ has expressed his desire to face the Cameroonian fighter.

Tyson Fury calls out Francis Ngannou.

Both are currently at the top of their respective sports in the heavyweight divisions, and as Ngannou is primarily a striker, a potential fight between the two has piqued the interested of plenty of fans.

Fury took to Twitter to ask if his fans would like to see him fight Ngannou in a boxing match with MMA gloves while tagging the UFC heavyweight champion and the MMA promotion’s president, Dana White.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules UFC gloves?” Fury tweeted.

The UFC star has spoken about switching to boxing in the past.

Ngannou has spoken about a potential switch to boxing in the past, as he feels he will be able to earn more money fighting in the ring, rather than in the octagon.

The UFC heavyweight champion hasn’t been on the greatest terms with the MMA promotion as of late and recently insisted that a clause that would allow him to compete in boxing must be in his next contract.

Contract negotiations with Ngannou’s agent and the UFC do not appear to be going very well however, and White has previously suggested that he would be happy to let the heavyweight fighter leave the promotion.

