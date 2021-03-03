Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy calls out YouTuber Jake Paul

Share and Enjoy !

Tommy Fury has called out YouTuber Jake Paul, saying that he’s happy to fight the American “any time, any place, anywhere”.

Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, won his fifth professional bout against fellow British boxer Scott Williams on Saturday night, winning by TKO in the second round.

Now the 21-year-old, who took part in the 2019 season of Love Island, has called out the American YouTuber in a Twitter video he posted on Tuesday night.

“Mr Jake Paul, I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work, I’m calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch,” Fury said.

‘Don’t let your big bro do sh*t for you’

The younger Fury appears to have called out the YouTuber in response to a video that Paul posted on his Instagram story, where he accused Tommy of allowing Tyson to arrange his fights for him.

“I didn’t know Tyson Fury had a bro. I like Tyson Fury, I don’t want beef with Tyson Fury but damn, if Tyson Fury took a sh*t it would be this little brother. He’s literally like this little kid,” Paul commented. Jake Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez and responds to Tyson Fury/Tommy Fury… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/PEc03imd5x — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 2, 2021 “But my point is here, you’re Tyson Fury’s little brother, if you want to fight me, don’t let your big bro do sh*t for you, log on to Instagram and Twitter and call me out for yourself, bro. What’s going on in this boxing world?” ‘Jake Paul where you at?’ Tyson originally floated the idea of his younger brother and Paul fighting in a tweet congratulating Tommy on the television viewership for his fight with Williams on Saturday night. “Massive congratulations to Tommy Fury for smashing records on BT Sport. Tommy slaughtered the competition over the weekend. Including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Wow, just wow. Jake Paul, where you at?” Fury tweeted. massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021 A fight between the pair now seems inevitable, but first Paul will take on former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing bout on the 17th of April.

