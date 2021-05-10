Tyson Fury accuses people of ‘hating’ Billy Joe Saunders for ‘chasing his dream’

Tyson Fury has lashed out at people for “hating” Billy Joe Saunders after the Englishman was defeated by Canelo Alvarez in their world title bout.

Saunders failed to take Alvarez’ super-middleweight world titles from him on Saturday night in Texas as he suffered a broken eye socket after a brutal uppercut from the Mexican.

The English boxer admirably made it to the end of the eighth round after the nasty injury but was unable to return for the ninth round as he was struggling to see out of his right eye.

“You could see as soon as he hit him that he’d done his eye socket”https://t.co/tfGjyYjj98 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 9, 2021

‘At least he had the bottle to follow his dreams.’

Fury praised his long-time friend for “following his dreams” by fighting Alvarez after what was a disappointing night for Saunders.

“People love to hate on others willing to chase their dreams, Billy Joe Saunders tried to be great last night!” Fury tweeted.

“It wasn’t his night but at least he had the bottle to follow his dreams and heart, he will always be my brother. We go back to 15/16 (years old), what a night to remember in 30 years.”

Eddie Hearn gives an update on Saunders.

Saunders, who had won all 30 of his professional bouts before his encounter with Alvarez, was brought to the hospital after the fight in Texas.

The Englishman’s boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that he had suffered multiple fractures to his orbital area and underwent surgery yesterday afternoon.

Just at hospital in Dallas, @bjsaunders_ stayed in overnight. Suffered multiple fractures to orbital area and will undergo surgery this afternoon. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 9, 2021

While Saunders is expecting to face a lengthy spell away from the sport, Alvarez has already set his sights on a fight with IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant.

Should the Mexican defeat Plant, he will become the first undisputed super-middleweight champion in boxing history.

