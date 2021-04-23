Tyson Fury backs Billy Joe Saunders to beat Canelo Alvarez

Tyson Fury has backed Billy Joe Saunders to claim a massive upset victory against Canelo Alvarez in their upcoming super-middleweight world title fight.

Alvarez is the heavy favourite to retain his world titles when he fights Saunders next month at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and is currently rated by The Ring as the number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Saunders has had an impressive career of his own, winning all 30 of his professional bouts to date. The Englishman is the current holder of the WBO super-middleweight belt but is undoubtedly the underdog against Canelo.

.@bjsaunders_ is 100% mentally in the right place, he knows what he has to do and he will do it, he will rise up 🔝 and claim greatness. i was wrote off many times in the past and have always come through, WE are cut from the same cloth, same breed of animals… pic.twitter.com/v1GukgViMH — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 22, 2021

Fury is expecting Saunders to upset the odds, however, as he believes his long-time friend will present a “different” challenge for Alvarez.

‘We are a different breed of animal.’

“Billy Joe Saunders is 100 per cent mentally in the right place, he knows what he has to do and he will do it, he will rise up and claim greatness,” Fury tweeted.

“I was wrote off many times in the past and have always come through, we are cut from the same cloth, same breed of animals.

“Canelo has fought them all but never a Fighting Gypsy, we are a different breed of animal to anything he has come across before. Domination with the help of God.”

Alvarez has lost just once in his 58 professional bouts and recently tore through Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim to finish the fight without three rounds.

The Mexican boxer was criticised for taking the fight with Yildirim, as the bout ended up being extremely one-sided, as many had predicted before the two came to blows.

Saunders should prove to be a tougher challenge for Alvarez, but very few fighters other than Fury are predicting a win for the British boxer.

Read More About: billy joe saunders, canelo alvarez, tyson fury