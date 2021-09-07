Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua knows he wouldn’t last six rounds with him

Tyson Fury has reignited his war of words with Anthony Joshua, four months on from when plans for the pair’s world heavyweight unification title fight fell apart.

Fury and Joshua were set to fight in what was billed as the biggest bout in British boxing history this year, but those plans fell apart after the ‘Gypsy King’ was order to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time by a US judge.

Joshua will instead fight former world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, while a fight between himself and Fury will now take place in 2022 at the earliest, if at all.

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua.

Fury was speaking on Gary Neville’s The Overlap podcast and insisted that he will make short work of Joshua when the two do eventually fight, when responding to the Olympic gold medallist’s claim that he would “smoke him”.

“AJ couldn’t smoke a cigarette, never mind smoke the ‘Gypsy King’. The difference between me and him? He’s a businessman and I’m a fucking Spartan. I’ll show him that when I get in the ring,” Fury promised.

“I will absolutely annihilate that bodybuilder. That’s why Eddie Hearn has been steering around me for the last 10 years. He wouldn’t go past six rounds. It would be over quickly. He knows that and his whole team knows it.”

My full interview with @Tyson_Fury is coming very soon and here is a glimpse of what you’re going to see. No-one quite puts it like Tyson does 😂 Head to my YouTube channel The Overlap to watch the Xtra clip, and subscribe for the full ep coming soon 👍 pic.twitter.com/rvZLzLouLr — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 7, 2021

The Gypsy King on Eddie Hearn.

Fury also had some choice words for Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who he claims tried to sign him to Matchroom Sport earlier on in his career.

The 33-year-old, who is signed on with Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotion, doesn’t seem to have any regrets in regards to not working with Hearn.

“He has [tried to sign me]. I believe he had the opportunity to do it,” Fury said of Hearn.

“I believe he said in one of his interviews that it was one of the biggest regret of his life that he didn’t sign the Gypsy King up… Eddie Hearn, he is a proper southern wanker.”

