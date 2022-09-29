Tyson Fury calls for Anthony Joshua to sign contract again, sets new deadline

Tyson Fury says he is willing to face Anthony Joshua if the fight contract is signed today, having previously insisted that the bout was off.

Fury took to social media on Monday to announce that he would not be fighting Joshua, after his fellow British heavyweight failed to sign the contract by the arbitrary deadline he had set.

Frank Warren had confirmed that negotiations between the two teams were still ongoing after Fury’s statement however, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now revealed that his promoter convinced him to allow talks to continue.

In another video posted to social media, Fury has set a new deadline, urging Joshua to sign the contract by the end of the day.

Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to sign the contract.

“The deadline was Monday. Frank Warren asked me, and convinced me, to let it carry on for another couple of days,” Fury started.

“Today’s Thursday. Even though I knew you wouldn’t sign this contract, I allowed Frank to continue doing meetings with your team and your broadcasters and all that. Now we have BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page.

“They are happy with everything. They’re all happy, ready to rock and roll. You guys asked for a lot of stuff. You wanted to be co-promoters when you’re a voluntary challenger. Guess what? I said give it to them. Let them be co-promoters.

“You wanted full transparency, even though you’re not an equal shareholder in this party. Do you know what I said? Give them full transparency. I’ve got nothing to hide. I’m not trying to rob anybody. I’ve never robbed anybody of a penny in my life.

“So now you’ve got full transparency. Everything’s clean and fair. Now Joshua, the ball is really in your court son. Everybody is done. If you’re a man and if you’ve got any sort of dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today.”

This is a message to @anthonyjoshua. My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… pic.twitter.com/XpcHOpZJzk — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

‘There are no more days, weeks, months.’

Even Warren, Fury’s promoter admitted that getting everything agreed upon by Monday would have been a “huge undertaking”, although the world heavyweight champion’s patience has worn thin again.

Fury has insisted that Joshua’s team cannot delay any further in finalising details for the fight, which is due to take place on December 3rd, claiming that it makes no difference to him whether the bout goes ahead or not.

“This is it. There are no more days, weeks, months. You’ve had the contract now for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it. Show the public that you’re really a big coward, that I know you are, and don’t sign it,” Fury stressed.

“I don’t care either way, if you sign it or you don’t. It makes no difference to me at all. You’re a beaten man and I’m a world champion. I’m chucking you a massive bone, but I know I can punch your face in, so I’m willing to give you an opportunity.

“There’s nothing more to do. Everyone is happy. Get your team on to mine. They will be available all day, like they’ve been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today.”

