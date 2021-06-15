Tyson Fury shares his thoughts on Anthony Joshua’s bout with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is far from certain that Anthony Joshua will defeat Oleksandr Usyk in the pair’s proposed heavyweight bout this year.

Joshua will likely face Ukrainian challenger Usyk later this year after being ordered by the WBO to defend his belt against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

WBC and The Ring heavyweight world champion Fury was speaking to the Daily Mail about Joshua’s likely fight against Usyk, and revealed that he does not expect his fellow British heavyweight to claim a comfortable victory.

Usyk checking in on Anthony Joshua 😁 (🎥: usyk17.promotions) pic.twitter.com/hkBhoZhUmw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 8, 2021

‘I’m not so sure about AJ not losing his fight.’

“I don’t think they fancy the Ukrainian guy [Oleksandr Usyk] for the fight he needs in August. And with their DAZN deal it looks now as if that will be their last fight with Joshua,” Fury commented.

“Usyk is a southpaw, clever, technically very good. He’s smaller as a former cruiserweight champion but he handled Derek Chisora, who is physically tougher than Joshua.

“So while I’m absolutely confident of beating Wilder, I’m not so sure about AJ not losing his fight.”

Tyson Fury is still keen to fight Anthony Joshua.

Should Joshua lose to Usyk, the undisputed fight between himself and Fury would be in serious doubt, despite seemingly being all but confirmed just one month ago.

However, Fury suggested that he would still be willing to fight Joshua, even if both of them were no longer holding on to their heavyweight world title belts.

“I’m not bothered about belts. They’re nice to dream about until you get them. But wouldn’t me and Joshua still be the biggest fight in boxing?” Fury said.

“Even if we were both belt-less, wouldn’t we still fill the biggest stadium you can find?

“Wouldn’t it still make fortunes on pay-per-view with BT and Sky? Top fighters are not defined by the belts. Top fighters define the belts.”

While Fury still seems keen on fighting Joshua, ‘The Gyspy King’ will first fight former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder for a third time next month in Las Vegas.

