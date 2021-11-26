Tyson Fury takes shot at Anthony Joshua for his Deontay Wilder comments

Tyson Fury has said that it is ironic that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder was unable to beat him as he lacks fighting intelligence.

Wilder was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Fury at the third time of asking last month, as the British heavyweight scored a knock out victory in the 11th round.

Although Wilder did eventually succumb to Fury, he put in a far better performance than he did in the pair’s second fight, as he utilised his jab well in the early rounds and sent his opponent to the canvas on two occasions.

Joshua was speaking about Fury and Wilder’s trilogy bout in a JD Sports promotional video and argued that while the American has plenty of power, he doesn’t have the smarts to succeed against the likes of Fury.

“He tried, but to get that power and that ferociousness, you have to have it up here [points to his head],” Joshua said.

“Before you have it just here [clenches fists] at that level, you have to have it here [points to his head] as well.”

Fury was succinct in his response to Joshua’s opinion of Wilder, tweeting, “Irony of this mug.”

Both British heavyweights aim to return to the ring early next year.

Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk for a second time next year, with promoter Eddie Hearn saying he believes the fight will take place in either March or April.

Fury has said he aims to return to the ring in either February or March, although he currently does not have an opponent lined up.

Dillian Whyte was expected to be named as Fury’s mandatory challenger by the WBC, but as he is currently in a legal dispute with the governing body, the WBC has been unable to sanction a fight between the two until the proceedings are over.

Fury has said that he does not care who he fights, but that he will fire his promoters if they do not organise a bout for him by early March.

