Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to go ‘all out’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury believes Anthony Joshua should go “all out” against Oleksandr Usyk, but noted that his fellow British boxer may not have the stamina to do so.

Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk tonight, who is the former cruiserweight world champion and has won all 18 of his professional fights.

The reigning world heavyweight champion is expected to retain his belts tonight however, which would likely set up a fight against Fury, should the ‘Gypsy King’ beat Deontay Wilder next month.

Fury was speaking to Chris Mannix on his boxing podcast and argued that the best way for Joshua to beat converted cruiserweight Usyk would be to go on the attack from early on.

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.

“You’ve got the typical light, smaller cruiserweight moving up to heavyweight, and you’ve got the typical hulking heavyweight, strong body and all that sort of stuff,” Fury said, via BoxingNews24.

“You’ve got the southpaw vs the orthodox, which is always interesting. I’m interested in seeing how he [Joshua] handles the smarter boxer and that type of thing.

“You can see this fight going a couple of different ways. The way I would say for AJ to beat Usyk is to get straight on him in an all-out attack, head, and body. Use your size and strength and get him out of there.

“But you have to have big balls to do that, and AJ doesn’t have the stamina to do that sort of thing. Because if he does a sustained attack for two rounds, he needs four rounds to recover again.”

The Ukrainian has fought at heavyweight just twice professionally.

While Usyk is certainly a talented boxer, the Ukrainian has only had two professional fights at heavyweight against American opponent Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora.

Usyk stopped Witherspoon inside seven rounds, but his fight against Chisora went the distance, as he relied on his skill and boxing smarts to defeat the larger man.

While Fury believes the best way forward for Joshua is to overwhelm Usyk quickly, the Watford man indicated last month that he intends to bide his time against the former cruiserweight fighter.

“Concentrate, take your time, pin him down. It’s a fight for the brain. Knowing what you’ve got in front of you and knowing how to deal with it,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“You can either be aggressive, corner [him], throw everything at it. Or take your time, be clever, then knock [him] out.”

