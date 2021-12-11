Tyron Woodley makes prediction for his rematch with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has predicted that he will secure a knock out victory against Jake Paul when the pair fight for a second time on December 18th.

Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley has an opportunity to redeem himself against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, who claimed a split decision victory when the two last fought in August.

Paul had been supposed to fight Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, this weekend but the younger Fury pulled out of the bout after suffering a broken rib in training.

Woodley was speaking to Sky Sports about next weekend’s fight with Paul and predicted that he would knock the 24-year-old out this time around.

Tyrone Woodley on his rematch bout with Jake Paul.

“My prediction is a knockout. When that happens depends on him, because of how much damage he can take, how much violence he can endure, and the openings,” Woodley said.

“I’m not going to just sit here and say I’m going to knock him out in the first round. I’m not going to give away my game plan.

“It’s really based upon what I would do if was him. I’m going to make my game plan off that. I don’t see him opening up and giving big openings in the first round so I’m going to look for them.

“If they’re there, I’m going to take them, but I feel like this fight is going to end in a knockout.”

Breaking: Jake Paul announced on Twitter that Tyron Woodley has accepted a rematch on Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury dropped out of the fight for medical reasons. Paul also said he’ll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he’s able to knock him out.@ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/EYUUrSFb8j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2021

Tommy Fury may have missed out on his chance to fight the YouTuber.

Although Fury says that he pulled out of the bout after being advised against fighting by his doctor, Paul has said that he has no interesting in rescheduling a fight with the British boxer.

The YouTuber took aim at the Fury family, calling them “shady” and said that he was unhappy with how little Fury had done to promote their fight.

Woodley was always eager to face Paul for a second time, after suffering a surprise loss in the pair’s first bout, and agreed to fight the YouTuber on 12 days notice.

