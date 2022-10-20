Trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora confirmed for December

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3rd.

Fury and Chisora will renew their rivalry in December, having fought twice before in 2011 and 2014, the first of which the ‘Gypsy King’ won by unanimous decision, and the second by corner retirement.

Since the pair last fought, Fury has become a two-time world heavyweight champion, by beating Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision in 2015 and by knocking out Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Chisora has enjoyed less success in the years since his last meeting with Fury, although he did beat Kubrat Pulev in his most recent outing to bring his professional record to 33 wins and 12 losses.

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora.

After announcing the fight, promoter Frank Warren suggested that a victory for Fury against Chisora this December would set up an undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London,” Warren said.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we’re really looking forward to.”

🚨 𝐓𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞-𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫! 🚨@Tyson_Fury and @DynamiteDubois head to N17 in a World title Double Header! Tickets are on sale via @TicketmasterUK 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐀𝐘! pic.twitter.com/h42lPNqSHv — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) October 20, 2022

An Oleksandr Usyk bout is planned for next year.

The reaction to the announcement of the trilogy fight between Fury and Chisora has largely been one of apathy, as the WBC heavyweight champion is expected to comfortably defend his title.

Boxing fans had hoped for a bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua this year, but negotiations between the two camps fell apart despite both fighters seemingly being keen.

While a bout with Joshua doesn’t look likely any time soon, a win for Fury should set up an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Usyk.

