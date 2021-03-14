Tributes pour in for the late ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler

Boxing legends across the world have paid tribute to ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler after the former middleweight world champion died at the age of 66.

Hagler reigned as the undisputed middleweight world champion from 1980 to 1987, in an extraordinary era of middleweight boxers which included the likes of Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran.

The American boxer has been described as “one of the greatest to ever step into the ring.” Fans all over the world have shared their condolences at the news of his passing.

I’m simply stunned to hear the news of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Not only was he a living legend, but I was proud to call him my friend. He was so full of life, energy and positivity in our conversations that you would never guess what a wrecking machine he was in the ring. — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) March 14, 2021

Former world heavyweight champions shared his sadness at the passing of his friend, describing Hagler as a “legend and “wrecking machine in the ring”.

Former six-weight world champions Oscar De La Hoya shared a picture of himself with Hagler, and described him as one of the greatest boxers ever.

Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021

Former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan said he was “honoured to have spent great times” with Hagler, and sent his sympathies to the man’s family.

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incredible

Marvellous Marvin Hagler. I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ 🙏🙏 — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) March 14, 2021

The greatest round in boxing history.

While there were many highlights from Hagler’s astonishing career which saw him win 62 of his 67 fights, perhaps the greatest highlight is the first round of his fight with Thomas Hearns.

The round has been described as the greatest in boxing history, as the two legendary fighters went all out in an incredible opening three minutes of their world title bout.

Super Sky Point to Marvelous Marvin Hagler. In the champ’s honor, let’s all watch the greatest goddamn round in boxing history one more time. Hagler vs. Hearns, Round 1. #RIP to a legendary warrior. pic.twitter.com/3NY78qwtPO — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 14, 2021

Hagler fought Sugar Ray Leonard in the last bout of his professional career, and lost by split decision to his fellow boxing legend in yet another fight that has gone down in boxing history.

