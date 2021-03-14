 Close sidebar

Tributes pour in for the late ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler

by Eoin Harte
Hagler

Boxing legends across the world have paid tribute to ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler after the former middleweight world champion died at the age of 66.

Hagler reigned as the undisputed middleweight world champion from 1980 to 1987, in an extraordinary era of middleweight boxers which included the likes of Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran.

The American boxer has been described as “one of the greatest to ever step into the ring.” Fans all over the world have shared their condolences at the news of his passing.

Former world heavyweight champions shared his sadness at the passing of his friend, describing Hagler as a “legend and “wrecking machine in the ring”.

Former six-weight world champions Oscar De La Hoya shared a picture of himself with Hagler, and described him as one of the greatest boxers ever.

Former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan said he was “honoured to have spent great times” with Hagler, and sent his sympathies to the man’s family.

The greatest round in boxing history.

While there were many highlights from Hagler’s astonishing career which saw him win 62 of his 67 fights, perhaps the greatest highlight is the first round of his fight with Thomas Hearns.

The round has been described as the greatest in boxing history, as the two legendary fighters went all out in an incredible opening three minutes of their world title bout.

Hagler fought Sugar Ray Leonard in the last bout of his professional career, and lost by split decision to his fellow boxing legend in yet another fight that has gone down in boxing history.

