Tony Bellew slams talk of potential Anthony Joshua – Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tony Bellew has argued that it is wrong to talk about a potential rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk when the latter is fighting in a war in Ukraine.

World heavyweight champion Usyk is currently in Ukraine, having enlisted in the Kyiv Territorial Defence in response to the Russian invasion of his home country.

Despite that, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Joshua and Usyk will fight for a second time this June, as the Ukrainian government are considering allowing their professional boxers to fight abroad.

Bellew, a former opponent of Usyk’s, was speaking to IFL TV and argued that it is wrong to talk about a potential return to the ring for the Ukrainian boxing champion while he is currently fighting in a war.

Tony Bellew on Oleksandr Usyk.

“I don’t really want to talk about it. I think what Oleksandr Usyk is going through in his life is horrendous. I think it’s a disgrace and I don’t really want to talk about it, to be honest,” Bellew said.

“My heart goes out to everyone in Ukraine. Oleksandr Usyk, what a man, what a person. We shouldn’t even be talking about sport when it comes to what’s going on in Ukraine right now.

“We have to because we’re at this bill, I get that, but until I see Oleksandr Usyk leave Ukraine safely and get out of there, I don’t really want to speak about it. Credit to him mate, so much.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing, standing up to a tyrant, a bully, an horrible fucker, I give him so much credit. The world needs to come together and stop what’s going on in Ukraine, it really does.”

HANDS OFF UKRAINE! We have created a limited apparel line to support Ukrainians who are in danger and in need of emergency assistance.

All profits will be donated. You can support at https://t.co/vOaLS5bLZI pic.twitter.com/uc56ibLk1i — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) March 12, 2022

Praise for Anthony Joshua.

While Bellew thinks any discussion about a potential rematch between Joshua and Usyk should wait until the latter is safe, he did commend his fellow British boxer for wanting a second fight.

Joshua was comfortably beaten in his first bout with Usyk, but he has made no secret wanting to re-enter the ring with the Ukrainian heavyweight.

“You can’t talk about a fight that’s happening when a man’s in Ukraine fighting a fucking war. You can’t talk about a fight, lad,” Bellew commented.

“As for AJ, massive. Should be commended, the boy there, he should. He wants to go back in with one of the best fighters who’s ever lived. Not one of the best fighters in the world right now, one of the best fighters that’s ever lived.”

