Tony Bellew brands Simon Jordan a ‘coward’ over Anthony Joshua criticism

Tony Bellew has taken aim at Simon Jordan after he accused Anthony Joshua of producing “contrived tears” following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua made a post-fight speech in the ring after his split decision defeat to Usyk which didn’t go down particularly well, with the British heavyweight later admitting that his emotions got the better of him.

The former world heavyweight champion broke down into tears at the post-fight press conference, although Jordan suggested that Joshua did so in order to save face after his outburst in the ring.

Bellew was clearly not impressed with the former Crystal Palace chairman’s comments, as he unloaded on Jordan on TalkSport for kicking Joshua when he’s down.

Tony Bellew on Simon Jordan.

“First of all, I want just want to put that absolute muppet straight. That man hasn’t a clue, all he does is use big words to confuse and contradict himself. He’s an absolute clown,” Bellew said of Jordan.

“He said Eddie [Hearn] gets in his ear and tells him to think about what he’s done. The words he actually used were ‘contrived tears’. Who are we watching here – Denzel Washington or Anthony Joshua?

“How could he possibly think that was acting from Anthony Joshua in that press conference? He’s kicking a man when he’s down. What an absolute coward. I couldn’t think of anything worse.

“He’s bang out of line with the things he’s labelled him and I absolutely guarantee you, he’d probably see him and ask him for his autograph. That’s the worst part about it. Just have a little bit of humility.”

😤 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘄: “Simon hasn’t a clue, he’s an absolute clown. What a coward.” 🤷‍♂️ 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻: “Out comes the AJ fan club! Why is Tony so triggered?” Tony Bellew was 𝙣𝙤𝙩 happy with Simon’s criticism of AJ… 😡 …and Simon didn’t hold back in his response to @TonyBellew 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMgvlVpoOz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 23, 2022

‘I don’t know why Tony needs to be so triggered.’

Jordan stuck to his guns when responding to Bellew, questioning why the former cruiserweight champion was so annoyed at his evaluation of Joshua.

“I’m happy to debate Tony Bellew. I will downsize the syllables, I will bring it to a level that we can communicate on and I will have a debate with him about the reasons why I saw it they way I saw it,” Jordan responded.

“I don’t know why Tony needs to be so triggered. Maybe it’s because he works for DAZN and wants to protect his own pitch.

“Maybe it’s because he trails in the wake of the Anthony Joshuas of the world and feels that somehow or another he owes him a debt.

“I admire Anthony Joshua in one respect, but I’m not going to sit there and say that I believe some of the things that are being said.”

