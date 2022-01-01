Tony Bellew responds to Jake Paul’s claim that he’s carrying the sport of boxing

Tony Bellew has labelled Jake Paul’s claim that he’s carrying the sport of boxing as a “disgrace”, based on the fact that the YouTuber hasn’t fought a full-time boxer yet.

Paul recently extended his record in professional boxing to 5-0, after claiming a knock out victory against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month.

Although the 24-year-old is yet to lose a fight, he hasn’t fought a full-time professional boxer, having faced a fellow YouTuber, a retired basketball player and two former MMA fighters in his five bouts to date.

Despite this, Paul took to Twitter to claim that he was carrying the sport of boxing, in a tweet where he sarcastically lays out his goals for the year ahead.

The YouTuber outlines his goals for 2022.

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals,” Paul tweeted.

“Here they are. 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy. 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather. 3. Take selfie with Oprah. 4. Go to chiropractor to heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew wasn’t too pleased with Paul’s claim, and made his feelings very clear.

“You couldn’t carry the jockstrap of a proper boxer son. Please rephrase point 4!” Bellew tweeted.

Tony Bellew on Jake Paul’s claim.

When a Twitter user replied that he didn’t “understand the hate” shown towards Paul, Bellew expanded on his statement.

“It’s not hate. I don’t have time for that. However, to say he’s carrying our amazing sport and hasn’t boxed one actual boxer yet is a disgrace!” Bellew responded.

“He’s not a boxer until he beats a registered/ranked boxer. You obviously don’t watch DAZN because it’s just upset after upset lad.”

Paul has said that he intends to fight at least five more times, and recently listed some ludicrous potential opponents, such as Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury.

