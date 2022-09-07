Tony Bellew argues that Anthony Joshua is a bigger draw than Tyson Fury

Tony Bellew has argued that Anthony Joshua should get a 50/50 purse split if he fights Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight.

A fight between the two British heavyweights looks to be a possibility after Fury called out Joshua and offered him a 60/40 purse split to face him before the end of the year.

Most consider Fury’s offer to be quite fair, as he holds the WBC heavyweight championship belt while Joshua is no longer a world champion after two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Bellew disagrees however, and has argued on TalkSport that Joshua should be looking for a 50/50 split with Fury.

Tony Bellew on a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

“AJ is the biggest draw. If you’re going to be reasonable and say this is 50/50, it’d be crazy not to take it,” Bellew said.

“But at 60/40, if I was him, then I would be hesitant because you bring an awful lot to the table, probably more than the champion himself.

“Let’s just look at the pay-per-view sales and buys. Let’s look at what he generates in a stadium. Let’s look at the marketability that comes to the table when he’s involved.

“Let’s just be totally honest and brutal. Who do you want to see? AJ and Fury or Fury and Usyk? Why is AJ involved in every fight we want to see? Do you know why? Because he’s the most marketable. He’s the biggest draw. That’s why we all want to see him.”

🤩 “Anthony Joshua is the biggest draw in heavyweight boxing.” 👏 “It doesn’t matter if he’s lost twice or not, he’s still the biggest draw.”@TonyBellew explains why he feels @AnthonyJoshua is still the biggest draw in heavyweight boxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b8zZ2kAdin — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2022

Could the ‘Battle of Britain’ happen?

Fury announced he was coming out of retirement in order to fight Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, although he has turned his attention towards Joshua after the Ukrainian revealed he wasn’t interesting in fighting again this year.

Joshua has said he will be ready to fight again in December, having fought and lost to Usyk less than three weeks ago, although Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has stated his preference for the bout to take place in November.

As is always the case in professional boxing, any number of issues could prevent the fight from taking place, although both fighters do seem eager to share a ring with one another.

