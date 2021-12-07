Tommy Fury says his team and doctor had to convince him not to fight Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has claimed that he was determined to fight Jake Paul with a broken rib before his doctor and his team persuaded him not to.

Fury was set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Florida on December 18th, but the former Love Island star has been forced to pull out of the fight due to a broken rib he suffered in training.

Paul quickly responded to news of Fury pulling out, questioning whether the pressure of the fight had gotten to the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, and confirmed that he would fight Tyron Woodley for a second time instead.

Fury took to Instagram to reveal that he had been struggling a chest infection for a number of weeks before suffering a break to his ribs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Tommy Fury on the extent of his chest infection.

“I’m sure you’ve all heard and seen the news as to why I’m not fighting on December 18th now, I just thought I’d come on here and tell you myself,” Fury said.

“Training camp couldn’t have gone any better for me for the first week, two weeks, but then I contracted a bacterial chest infection which led to me going to the gym and not being able to breathe.

“I was in my sparring sessions, pad work sessions, whatever it may be, just not being able to breathe and coughing up huge amounts of phlegm all the time.

“I had sleepless nights and that went on for about four weeks because I had the mindset of, ‘I’m going to keep training, I’m going to get through this. I’m going to fight no matter what.'”

. @tommytntfury has reportedly pulled out of the @jakepaul fight due to injury/illness, but yet not so long ago @Tyson_Fury said this… pic.twitter.com/djIa1ud1R3 — Ash (@AshwynL) December 6, 2021

‘You’ve got a broken rib and multiple fractures. You can’t fight.’

Tyson Fury had recently claimed that his brother would beat Paul if he fought him with “broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back-to-front and with a flu”.

However, the younger Fury has said that it was his team and his doctor who eventually persuaded him to pull out of the fight.

“Four weeks passed and we decided to have a little sparring session and I took a little clip to the body. Because my body was so weak due to the virus inside of me [I got injured],” Fury explained.

“I instantly knew something wasn’t right. I was throwing up from the pain. I was doubled over. I literally got my bag and went straight to the hospital, straight for an MRI scan and I got the results back the same day.

“The results uncovered that I had a clean break in my rib and I had multiple fractures. I still for the following week thought, ‘It’ll be fine, I can fight.’

“It took the doctor and my whole team to really say, ‘Listen, you’ve got a broken rib and multiple fractures. You can’t fight.’ Even now, sitting here and making this video, it hasn’t really sunk in that I’m not fighting.”

Fury went on to say that he is hoping to reschedule a fight with Paul sometime next year, after he recovers from his injuries.

Read More About: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, tyson fury