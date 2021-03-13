Tommy Fury rules out fight with YouTuber Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has poured cold water on the prospect of him fighting American YouTube star Jake Paul, despite having recently called him out.

A fight between the two was first mooted when Tommy’s older brother Tyson Fury suggested on Twitter that Paul should fight his brother.

While the younger Fury called Paul out in response to the YouTube star claiming that Tyson was making his decisions for him, he has now told Sky Sports that he is no longer interested in the bout.

massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021

“I don’t see him as a real, legitimate boxer. I don’t see him as anything. If Tyson hadn’t have brought it up, I would never have spouted his name,” Fury explained.

“He’s a YouTuber in America somewhere, I’ve got no interest. That chapter has closed now. I saw a Jake Paul interview where he said: ‘The fight might be interesting one day’.

“If you want to fight, you want to fight. If you don’t, you don’t. I’d respect him more if he just said: ‘Tommy is too advanced, he’s been boxing all his life’. Just say that rather than say: ‘The fight might happen’.”

‘You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere’

A fight between the two was originally looking likely, as the pair traded insults with one another through a series of videos posted on social media.

The former Love Island star seemed more than happy to fight the American, who is set to fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren next month, and called him out personally.

“Mr Jake Paul, I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work, I’m calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch,” Fury said.

Despite his early enthusiasm, the fight now looks unlikely to happen.

