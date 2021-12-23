Tommy Fury reckons he would have knocked out Jake Paul in the first round

Tommy Fury has claimed that he would have finished Jake Paul inside of one round if the pair had fought at the weekend.

Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knockout in the sixth round on Saturday night, after Fury pulled out of the fight due to a broken rib, with the former UFC welterweight champion stepping in at short notice.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had indicated previously that he had no interest in rescheduling a fight with Fury, but promoter Frank Warren seems determined to make the fight happen early next year.

Fury was speaking about Paul’s fight with Woodley in an interview for Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and claimed things would have gone very differently if he was in the ring on Saturday night.

Tommy Fury on how a fight with Jake Paul would have gone.

“I think he was very lucky that it wasn’t me in there instead of Tyron Woodley. Because if it was me in there I honestly believe, I’m trying to give him a bit more credit but I just can’t, he wouldn’t have got past the opening bell,” Fury said.

“Let’s have it right, watch that first round and watch the first round of my first fight coming back from Love Island, is he any better than that guy? He’s not. The guy I fought coming out of Love Island had 30 professional boxing bouts and was a world kickboxing champion.

“If you watch my first round coming out of Love Island and Jake’s first round, what I did to that man is exactly what I would have done to Jake Paul on Saturday night.

“I’d have been smashing the jabs out there, he doesn’t move his head, and then I would have hit him with the right hand and he wouldn’t have been there.”

“𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗪𝗔𝗦 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗬 𝗜𝗧 𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗡’𝗧 𝗠𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗬𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗𝗟𝗘𝗬!” 😤@TommyTNTFury discusses @JakePaul‘s win over Tyron Woodley and more in a @UnibetLowdown exclusive 💥 @Unibet @DevSahni_ — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 22, 2021

A bout could be rescheduled for March.

Although Paul had said he was no longer interested in fighting Fury after the British boxer recently pulled out, his recent comments on social media seem to contradict his previous statement.

The YouTuber recently took to Twitter to claim that his manager hadn’t heard anything from Fury’s team recently about a possible rematch, which Warren quickly disputed.

Fury has said that he will be ready to fight again in March, after he recovers from his broken rib.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has emerged as another potential future opponent for Paul, while the 24-year-old recently listed Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury and UFC president Dana White amongst the ever-growing list of people he’d like to fight.

Read More About: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury