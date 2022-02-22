Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul has nobody else to fight

Tommy Fury has claimed that Jake Paul has nobody other than him to fight and expressed his hope that the two could face each other at the end of the year.

A fight between Fury and Paul had been scheduled for December 18th last year, but the British boxer pulled out of the bout after breaking a rib in training.

Paul fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a second time on that date instead, which he won by knock out, and has said that he has no interest in rescheduling a fight with Fury.

Fury was speaking to Sky Sports about his plans for the year ahead and admitted that he hopes to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer at some point.

Tommy Fury on Jake Paul.

“I’m not really waiting around for him, he knows I’m ready to fight at all times. I’ve put that out there countless times and I’m not the issue here – if the man wanted the fight, we’d have a rescheduled date by now,” Fury said.

“The ball is in his court and I’m ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren] is still trying to reach out [to] him and I do think the fight is still there because he’s not daft.

“Who else is he going to fight? He’s got nobody else to fight. This fight is the biggest fight for him to take at the minute and he knows that full well. But I’m looking to get a run-out on Tyson’s undercard and we’ll see that fight up at the back end of the year.”

Tommy Fury is desperate to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/1OZ12ln5T1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2022

The fight could be greatly beneficial to both men.

Although there are no current negotiations going on between Fury’s and Paul’s camps, the fight could be greatly beneficial for the careers of both fighters.

For Fury, a fight against Paul would be undoubtedly his most high-profile fight to date, as his previous seven professional bouts have come against relatively unknown opponents with poor records.

Paul doesn’t have an issue with drumming up publicity, although he is yet to fight a full-time boxer, having faced a fellow YouTuber, a retired basketball player and two former MMA fighters.

A win for Paul would prove that he is able to beat someone who devotes themselves to boxing on a full-time basis, while a win for Fury would be a significant publicity boost for a boxer looking to achieve greater honours.

