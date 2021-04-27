‘Easy money against an idiot’ – Tommy Fury renews call out to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has confirmed that he is interested in fighting Jake Paul as he believes fans want to see the YouTuber “get annihilated”.

Talk of a fight between the two began when Tommy’s older brother Tyson suggested a fight should take place last month, leading the younger Fury to call out Paul on Twitter.

Fury later indicated that he was no longer interested in stepping into the ring with the American. Yet, his promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that they are in talks with Paul’s team.

The former Love Island star was speaking to TalkSport about the possibility of a fight with Paul and revealed that he was happy to get into a ring as soon as possible with the American.

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul.

“It’s a play-about for me. It’s a good fight for the fans, everyone wants to see him get annihilated, it’d give me a bit more exposure,” Fury explained.

“Just send the contracts over, get in touch and we can make the fight no problem. It’s not no big thing that needs to be talked about for a year long, it’s not a big fight like Anthony Joshua vs Tyson, it’s not on that level.

“We’ll take the fight. If he sent the contract over tonight, it’d be signed and delivered straight back to him. All I see for that fight is easy money against an idiot.”

‘He’s fought scrubs to make himself look good.’

Paul was speaking to ESPN recently about a potential bout between himself and Fury, and insisted that he was “100 per cent interested” in fighting the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson.

“I think it’s a great match up and I think it’d be a massive, massive fight.” @JakePaul told @MaxKellerman that he’s 100% interested in fighting @TommyTNTFury. #MaxOnBoxing pic.twitter.com/2uD4jDfhJS — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 25, 2021

“I think it’d be a massive fight. He’s fought scrubs to make himself look good,” Paul said.

“People will say the same about me, but I’ve fought guys with winning records like Ben Askren and AnEsonGib. Our teams are talking and trying to figure something out.”

Both boxers are currently unbeaten in their short careers, with Fury having won his first five fights, while Paul has won his three bouts to date.

