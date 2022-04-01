SugarHill Steward says Tyson Fury has no plan for Dillian Whyte, will fight off instinct

SugarHill Steward has said that Tyson Fury has no plan for fighting Dillian Whyte and will simply react to what his opponent does on the night.

Fury and Whyte will go head to head in a world heavyweight title bout at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd in arguably the biggest fight to take place on British soil in years.

World heavyweight champion Fury has said that he will retire from professional boxing after the fight, and if that proves to be the case, he will be desperate to go out with a win.

SugarHill Steward says Tyson Fury doesn’t have a plan.

Despite the significance of the occasion, Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward revealed to BT Sport that his fighter has no real plan in place for the bout and will simply adjust to what happens on the night.

“Tyson’s going to just [do] whatever he feels. I don’t know what the opponent, Dillian, is thinking, Maybe he has a plan when he sees him. Tyson doesn’t have a plan,” Steward said.

“It’s just whatever feedback he gets from the person in front of him. That’s where he’ll go from there. That’s that ability to adjust, to create and to stay in control.”

‘Anything can happen in the heavyweight division.’

While Steward and Fury are clearly confident of a win, the trainer isn’t complacent and knows that Whyte does have the ability to win at Wembley Stadium.

Whyte is a big puncher in a division of heavy hitters and Steward is all too aware that a well-timed punch could result in a knock out loss for Fury.

“Listen, this is the heavyweight division, the most exciting division in boxing. Everybody has a chance, that’s why it’s one of the big daddy divisions because anything can happen in the heavyweight division,” Steward commented.

“Everybody has that power. All of these men are 200 pounds plus.”

