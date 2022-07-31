Stevie McKenna calls out Conor Benn after 12th pro win

Stevie McKenna was far too good for Facundo Alberto Rojas as he secured a TKO victory in the second round to extend his unbeaten record.

The County Monaghan man made it 12 wins from 12 professional fights in Saturday night, as McKenna battered his Argentine opponent at the Bournemouth International Centre.

McKenna dropped Rojas twice in the second round, and while the Argentine boxer was able to get back to his feet before the count, referee Mark Lyson put a stop to the contest just a few seconds before the bell.

The 25-year-old was speaking to Sky Sports after the fight and insisted that he is ready to take on big-name opponents in the welterweight division.

Stevie McKenna calls out Conor Benn.

“I knew I was the stronger guy and I knew if I caught him with a good shot, he’d go down,” McKenna said.

“I caught him with a few in the first round and his legs wobbled, and I took advantage of it and went in and finished him.

“Any fight with me, I’m going in there to entertain everyone. I have power in both hands. And any welterweight who can stand in front of me…there’s not many out there. So I want big fights, I want [Florian] Marku, I want Conor Benn, any of them.

“I know when I go in there and mix it with those guys, very few can take my power, and that was just a wee small percentage of what you see of me, I have plenty more tricks up my sleeve.”

2nd Round Knockout Victory 💪🏻💥

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and support. On to the next one 🥊🇮🇪 12-0 11 KOS@SkySportsBoxing @HennessySports @boxxer #Hitman pic.twitter.com/qyZkeConr5 — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) July 30, 2022

A big future lies ahead of the Monaghan man.

McKenna has won all 12 of his professional fights to date, 11 of which came by knock out, although he is yet to test himself against a big-name fighter in the welterweight division.

Conor Benn certainly fits that description, as he is one of the most exciting prospects at 147 pounds, and is fighting Chris Eubank Jr. this October.

Albania’s Florian Marku would also be a considerable step up for McKenna, as the 29-year-old is also unbeaten, having won 11 and drawn one of his 12 professional fights to date.

(Image credit: Stevie McKenna’s Twitter account)

