Sonny Bill Williams names potential next opponent after knocking out Barry Hall

Sonny Bill Williams has named former rugby league star Paul Gallen as his potential next opponent, after knocking out Barry Hall in the first round.

Former New Zealand rugby union and rugby league international Williams proved to be far too good for former Aussie Rules star Hall, as he ended the fight in the first round by knock out.

Williams dominated right from the start against Hall, as he sent the Australian to the canvas within the first minute, dropped him a second time roughly 30 seconds later and then finished the job with more than a minute remaining in the first round.

Sonny Bill Williams name checks Paul Gallen.

The former All Black was speaking to Stan Sport in the ring after the fight and expressed his interest in fighting Gallen next.

“There’s talk of Gallen, so maybe Gallen. But at the same time, for me, I feel like I’m an all-rounded person, there has to be seem element of giving back, which gives me that happiness and contentment I yearn for,” Williams said.

“I can’t wait to come home and see my beautiful little kids… they’re all sleeping but they can see it back when they grow older.”

Former rugby stars set to face each other in the ring.

Although Williams and Gallen spent most of their careers as professional rugby players, both men also have plenty of experience in the boxing ring.

Williams, who is trained by Irish former world middleweight champion Andy Lee, has fought professionally nine times and has won every bout to date.

Gallen has fought professionally on 14 occasions and has won 12, drawn once and lost once since starting a career in boxing in 2014.

Interestingly, Gallen’s one draw came against Hall in 2019, so he will need to up his game considerably if he hopes to stand a chance against Williams in the ring.

Read More About: Sonny Bill Williams