Sonny Bill Williams to face ex-UFC star Mark Hunt in next fight

Sonny Bill Williams will fight former UFC star Mark Hunt on November 5th in an all-New Zealand heavyweight clash.

Since announcing his retirement from both rugby codes last year, Williams has devoted himself fully to professional boxing, having entered the ring for the first time back in 2009.

The former All Blacks centre spent over six years away from boxing after his seventh professional bout in 2015 to fight Waikato Falefehi in June last year, and knocked out former Aussie Rules star Barry Hall in the first round in March.

Sonny Bill Williams will take on Mark Hunt.

Williams will look to make it 10 wins out of 10 as a professional boxer in November when he takes on the former UFC heavyweight in Sydney.

The retired New Zealander rugby star has spent time training with Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker, and has been trained by Irish former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

Always respectful to his opponents, Williams paid tribute to Hunt as someone he “grew up watching and supporting” when announcing the fight.

“November 5th. Alhamdulillah. Excited to be jumping back in the square office with a fellow Samoan who I grew up watching and supporting. I’ll show that respect by being ready come fight night. See you soon uso,” Williams tweeted.

November 5. Alhamdulillah 🤲🏽🥊 Excited to be jumping back in the square office with a fellow Samoan who I grew up watching and supporting. I’ll show that respect by being ready come fight night. See you soon uso. pic.twitter.com/q5lDwVzRmx — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 8, 2022

The Super Samoan’s fighting record.

Hunt has fought professionally in boxing, kickboxing and MMA, although primarily in the latter two sports. The ‘Super Samoan’ won 30 of his 43 professional kickboxing bouts, while he won 13 of his 29 professional MMA fights.

The 48-year-old has fought just three times as a professional boxer, and didn’t manage to notch a win in any, with a draw against Joe Askew back in 2000 his best result.

His last boxing foray ended in a decision defeat to former rugby league star Paul Gallen in December 2020, and despite Hunt’s greater experience in fighting, Williams will be expected to win when the two meet in November.

Read More About: Mark Hunt, Sonny Bill Williams