Simon Jordan criticises extravagant proposed PPV price for Joshua vs Fury

Former chairman of Crystal Palace Simon Jordan has criticised the proposed £40 (€46) pay-per-view price for the bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

A deal between Joshua and Fury is drawing ever closer in what would arguably be the biggest heavyweight boxing title fight of the decade.

The Daily Mail have reported that the pay-per-view price will be hiked up to £40 for British viewers in order for both fighters to make at least £100 million from the bout.

😡 “I think it’s wrong.” 💰 “We have to universally accept that both of these fighters have to get £100m each.” 👎 “Why is it the fans’ incumbent responsibility to pay 40-50% more?”@SJOpinion10 slams the PPV prices being reported for Joshua vs. Fury. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/fjOZNui88c — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 4, 2021

‘I think it is wrong’

Jordan, who made his fortune in the mobile phone industry, was questioned on talkSPORT as to whether it was supporter’s responsibility to ensure that Joshua and Fury both made such a healthy amount from the fight.

“There seems to be this default setting that we have to universally accept that both of these fighters have got to get £100m each.

“That’s been advanced by the promoters, it has to be £100m each. The reality of it is, because of Joshua’s profile in America, they can’t sell the pay-per-view in America in the way they perhaps could do with Tyson Fury or other fighters.

“So they are looking at a quantity of pay-per-views; they’re going to take it to the most repugnant part of the world for human rights issues because they can get paid £120m over there for facilities fees, so the timing of that means they can’t sell it to the American market.

“So they can’t get the quantity of pay-per-view buys. Rather than get the quantity, what they do is they up the price by the best part of 50 per cent to make sure that the two fighters must get this universally accepted – that we have all ‘accepted’ they must get – £100m each.

“And I look at it and go, ‘Hold on a second, aren’t these two Great British fighters that are supposed to represent something, why is it the fan’s incumbent responsibility to have to pay 40 or 50 per cent more because you can’t sell the fight to get the pay-per-views that you want to give the £100m each they must have?’

“We have to take it to a repugnant part of the world, where they have no human rights concerns, so they can get their £100m each that we have all accepted. I think it is wrong!” Jordan commented.

While details of a date or location for the fight have yet to be confirmed, the bout is expected to take place in June, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the US, Australia and Singapore all potential locations.

