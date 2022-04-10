Ryan Garcia admits previous call outs ‘unrealistic’ after comeback victory

Ryan Garcia made a victorious return to the ring as he claimed a unanimous decision victory against Emmanuel Tagoe, but stopped short of calling out Gervonta Davis afterwards.

Garcia extended his unbeaten professional record in his first fight in 15 months against Tagoe, but he was unable to end the fight before the final bell despite dominating for the duration of the 12 rounds.

The 23-year-old is highly rated, having won the WBC interim lightweight title before taking a break from the sport, and has called out several big-name opponents such as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney in the past.

Ryan Garcia admits past call outs have been unrealistic.

However, when asked if he plans to fight Davis next in a post-fight interview with DAZN, Garcia was reluctant to call out the WBA (regular) lightweight champion.

“You know in the past I’m always with the call outs but I’ve grown and I’ve matured and I’m going to let my team handle it,” Garcia said.

“When it’s on, it’s on. But right now I’m going to trust my team and we’re going to move forward… I know it’s fun [calling people out] but it’s unrealistic. I don’t want to lie to the fans. I think that’s happened enough and I’m not about to do that to you all.”

No shortage of talent at lightweight.

Garcia’s best win of his career came against Britain’s Luke Campbell, who won a gold medal at bantamweight at the 2012 London Olympics, but he doesn’t have as impressive a CV as Davis and Haney.

Davis is the current WBA (regular) lightweight champion, while Haney holds the WBC title, and the latter could add a few more titles to his collection when he faces George Kambosos Jr. in June.

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko also remain as two of the best lightweight contenders around, despite no longer holding major world titles, although the latter is unlikely to fight soon as he continues to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

