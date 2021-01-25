Ryan Garcia claims he will fight Manny Pacquiao in his next bout

Undefeated American lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia has claimed that he will be fighting Manny Pacquiao in his next bout.

Garcia posted a picture to Instagram of himself and Pacquiao, claiming that a fight will happen between the two, but did not announce a date or what weight class the fight would take place at.

“A dream turned reality. It’s an honour to share the Ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning,” Garcia wrote on Instagram.

There is a 20-year age gap between the two men. Pacquiao made his professional boxing debut in 1995, three years before Garcia was born.

The Filipino fighter is yet to make any comment on Garcia’s claim as of yet.

Garcia is one of boxing’s most promising up and coming fighters, having won 18 of his 21 bouts to date by knockout. The youngster has a big future ahead of him, but a fight with Pacquiao was highly unexpected

Potential bout with Conor McGregor.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has reportedly been in talks with Pacquiao for a boxing bout sometime this year, but if Garcia’s claim is true, that fight may be further away than fans may have expected.

Pacquiao himself is understood to be interested in a fight with the Irishman, suggesting that he would fight McGregor this year with a tweet he posted on the night of the fight with Dustin Poirier.

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

“Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans,” Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.

McGregor, of course, lost his fight with Poirier, meaning he won’t be given a shot at the UFC Lightweight title in the near future, opening up the potential for a return to boxing.

