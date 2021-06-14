Ricky Hatton frustrated by Tyson Fury’s rematch with ‘murderous’ Deontay Wilder

‘There is every chance this goes tits up.’

Ricky Hatton has said that the situation between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder should not be allowed to happen again, as it has potentially scuppered the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Fury and fellow heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua were set to fight in a unification title bout this summer, but those plans were scuppered after a US judge ruled that Fury must fight Wilder for a third time.

Former two-weight world champion Hatton was writing in his column for The Metro and aired his fears that a fight between Fury and Joshua may never take place.

The closer it gets, the more real it feels. Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder come face-to-face for the first time in 16 months Tuesday.

Ricky Hatton questions if Deontay Wilder deserves a rematch.

“It is frustrating for boxing fans that we are not going to get the chance to see Fury and Joshua just yet. If you ask me, I think Tyson beats Wilder and Anthony Joshua beats Oleksandr Usyk,” Hatton wrote.

“But, if Andy Ruiz Jr can shock AJ, Usyk can most certainly do it too. And Wilder, the way he punches, I think there is a chance.

“They have got two banana skin fights here and there is every chance this goes tits up. And what will happen is we will lose the biggest fight in British boxing history all due to a rematch clause which p****s me off.

“If you are going to sign a rematch clause for another fight, surely that has got come judged on your previous performance?

“No disrespect to Wilder but he got absolutely destroyed. Does he deserve it? He was very lucky in the first fight and got destroyed in the second. Something has got to be done, this can’t happen again.”

Ricky Hatton – ‘Deontay Wilder is a murderous puncher.’

While Hatton believes that Wilder is not deserving of a third fight with Fury, he does believe that the American is looking significantly better in recent training videos than he did in his last fight.

Wilder has always been known as a heavy hitter, but Hatton believes the former heavyweight world champion is now disguising those power punches better than he has in the past.

💣 @BronzeBomber is fine-tuning before 3rd fight with Tyson Fury! (via malikkingscott/IG) pic.twitter.com/T5GtybBLrK — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) June 7, 2021

“Let’s have it right; Deontay Wilder is a murderous puncher. I’ve seen clips of him working with Malik Scott,” Hatton commented.

“The padwork I’ve seen, he seems to be disguising his big shots a bit better, working more on polishing up his moves a bit more whereas he used to just throw a lot of them from the back row.

“He seems a little more compact in training at the minute, he seems a little bit more controlled and thinking a bit more about what he’s doing.”

