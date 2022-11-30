Referee admits he helped Manny Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Former boxing referee Carlos Padilla has admitted to helping Manny Pacquiao win his fight against Nedal Hussein back in the year 2000.

Pacquiao ultimately won the fight as Hussein was stopped in the 10th round on medical grounds due to a cut that had opened up over his left eye.

Hussein had knocked Pacquiao down in the seventh round, although the future eight weight world champion managed to recover after an unusually long count from his fellow Filipino.

Padilla, who is best known for refereeing the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975, admitted in a video on the World Boxing Council’s YouTube channel that he deliberately prolonged the count.

Carlos Padilla admits to giving Manny Pacquaio a prolonged count.

“That fight, I’m about to go and leave the following day, and they told me, ‘Carlos, please, this is an important fight for Manny Pacquiao because the winner will have the chance to fight for the world championship,’” Padilla said.

“So, you know the opponent, Hussein, or whatever his name was. He is taller, younger, stronger, and [a] dirty fighter, managed by Jeff Fenech, the trainer from Australia.

“So in the seventh round, I think, Manny got knocked down, I thought he was going to get up, but his eyes were cross-eyed. I am Filipino, and everybody watching the fight is Filipino, so I prolonged the count. I know how to do it.”

The referee also declared a headbutt as a punch.

To make matters even worse, Padilla also admitted that the cut above Hussein’s eye which led to the fight being stopped opened up due to a headbutt, although he declared it as a punch.

“Because he [Pacquiao] is shorter, he headbutted the other guy, and there is a cut, but I declared it a punch,” Padilla said.

“If there is a headbutt, you have to stop the fight and declare to the judges a point deduction, but I didn’t do that, meaning the fight could continue.”

Hussein expressed his frustration with the situation on Instagram, as he wrote, “The [WBC] should be held accountable for the sport we love. The dirty referee talking with no shame.”

