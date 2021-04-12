Quiz: Name the first fighters to beat these boxing legends

Very few professional boxers have managed to go down in the history books by having an undefeated career in which they held at least one world title.

Among those undefeated fighters are Rocky Marciano, Joe Calzaghe and Floyd Mayweather Jr. We’re not here to talk about those boxing legends today though, we’re here to name the men who dethroned the greats.

Some of the greatest fighters in boxing history have also suffered some of the greatest upsets, as relatively unknown fighters have dethroned world champions on a number of occasions.

“Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.” – #MuhammadAli #Dedication #GOAT #TheGreatest #6CorePrinciples pic.twitter.com/PzfnviC342 — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) March 30, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to answer every question. Only losses in professional bouts count. There are 15 names to get in this instance. Good luck!

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

