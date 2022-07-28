Quiz: Name every boxer Katie Taylor has fought in her professional career

Katie Taylor has won all 21 of her professional fights to date, but can you name every opponent she has faced?

2012 Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor decided to take the leap into professional boxing in 2016 and has never looked back, having proved herself to be the world’s greatest boxer in the women’s lightweight division.

Taylor has fought and won 21 times, against 20 different opponents, and today you’re going to find out how many of the brave boxers who stepped into a ring with the Irishwoman you can name.

A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden. A special fight on a special night. 💚 pic.twitter.com/gigYeP7Qbr — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) May 1, 2022

You’ll have 10 minutes to guess the names of Taylor’s 20 opponents in professional boxing. We’ll give you the date each fight occurred on, and you’ll have to do the rest.

Name every opponent Katie Taylor has fought in her professional career.

If the quiz is not appearing properly above, just click here.

