Paulie Malignaggi thinks Deontay Wilder will ‘never be the same again’ after third Tyson Fury bout

Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi believes Deontay Wilder will be “absolutely eviscerated” when he fights Tyson Fury for a third time.

Wilder drew with Fury in their first bout, but the American was well beaten when the two fought for a second time last year in his first-ever loss in professional boxing.

Malignaggi was speaking to The Schmo about Wilder and Fury’s third fight next month, and he admitted that he believes the British heavyweight will easily defeat his American opponent for a second time.

‘I think he’s going to get smoked.’

“I think Wilder is going to get absolutely eviscerated in the fight. I think he’s going to get smoked to where he’s never the same again because he took a bad beating the second time around,” Malignaggi said.

“The first time around, I thought Fury outpointed him. The second time around, he took a bad beating, and that will usually change a lot of guys in general.

“If you’re going to ask for that type of beating again, I don’t see where he’s going. Here’s the thing. Wilder doesn’t know how to fight going backward. You’re not going to figure out how to fight going backward.

“You’re not going to mentally and psychologically and physically change yourself to the point where you’re going to figure out how to fight this guy going backward. Fury will back you up.”

Malignaggi on Wilder’s cheating claims.

Wilder made a number of controversial claims after he lost to Fury in February 2020, saying that his water was spiked and that his opponent had tampered with his own gloves before their fight.

The former heavyweight world champion repeated his claim about Fury tampering with his gloves in a recent interview with Premier Boxing Champions, accusing the British boxer of cheating.

The 35-year-old has been widely ridiculed for making these claims, but Malignaggi reckons Wilder’s belief that he was cheated may actually help him in his third fight with Fury.

“I think Wilder has the right approach. You’ve got to kind of have this in denial approach to it if you’re going to take this fight,” Malignaggi explained.

“You can’t think about it negatively. You’ve got to convince yourself that it was everybody else’s fault and that Fury cheated.

“You’ve got to convince yourself about all this stuff that people aren’t going to take you seriously, but you’ve got to do it to put yourself in the best position mentally that you’re going to win the fight.

“I said that, and I don’t have a problem with that. If Wilder is going to be crazy enough to take this fight again, I think he has the right mental approach.”

