Oscar De La Hoya pulls out of comeback fight after being hospitalised with covid

Oscar De La Hoya has pulled out of his comeback fight against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort after being hospitalised with covid.

Former six-weight world champion De La Hoya had been set to fight for the first time since 2008 on September 11 against Belfort, but he has had no choice to pull of the fight with his Brazilian opponent.

De La Hoya took to Twitter to announce he would not be able to fight next weekend, explaining that he was in need of hospital treatment despite being vaccinated against covid.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya hopes to be back in the ring before the end of the year.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” De La Hoya tweeted.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.

“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”

Evander Holyfield will step in to fight Vitor Belfort.

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is set to step in to fight Belfort in place of De La Hoya, according to ESPN.

Holyfield is considerably older than De La Hoya at 58 but he is also much larger than the Golden Boy, and could prove to be a much tougher challenge for Belfort, who has little experience in boxing.

The 58-year-old was set to fight Irish boxer Kevin McBride in June, but that bout was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

The American is still in great shape despite his advancing age, and has clearly been itching for a fight for some time now.

The Triller fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on Sept. 10 is likely to land at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, just outside Miami. De La Hoya – Belfort was originally set to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/to7lI0zelX — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 3, 2021

