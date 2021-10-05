Oleksandr Usyk sets his sights on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk has said he will fight either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, depending on which one comes away with the world heavyweight title this weekend.

Newly-crowned world heavyweight champion Usyk showed he is more than capable of competing at the highest level in the heaviest weight class after claiming a unanimous decision victory against Anthony Joshua.

In defeating Joshua, Usyk picked up four of the major titles on offer in the heavyweight division, while Fury currently holds onto the final two – the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Usyk was speaking to DAZN ahead of Fury’s third bout with Wilder and the Ukrainian revealed that he aims to fight whoever comes out on top this Saturday in order to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

“I will definitely watch. I don’t think too much about who wins. It will be a good fight. Don’t write Deontay Wilder off since he always has the knockout punch,” Usyk said.

“I will watch it for sure and I am curious who wins. I will fight with whoever holds the last belt. I don’t care if it is Wilder or Fury.”

Although the winner of this weekend’s fight between Fury and Joshua is of major importance to Usyk, the Ukrainian refused to make a prediction.

“No, I am not good at making predictions. The only prediction I give you is that I’ll have a fantastic dinner tonight.”

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight will likely have to wait.

Although Usyk is aiming to defeat one of Fury and Wilder in the near future, he will likely have to beat Anthony Joshua for a second time before getting a shot at an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

Joshua has already activated the rematch clause in his and Usyk’s contract, which means that a second fight between the two will likely be the next bout for both men.

Usyk was the underdog going into their first fight, but after a comfortable unanimous decision victory the former cruiserweight world champion will be very confident he can win again next time around.

Joshua has said that he has identified the mistakes he made against Usyk in their first fight, which could be an indication that he intends to change up his tactics when the two meet again.

