Oleksandr Usyk claims Tyson Fury is ‘afraid’ of undisputed fight with him

Oleksandr Usyk believes that Tyson Fury is afraid of facing him in a world heavyweight unification title bout.

Fury is currently in negotiations with Anthony Joshua for a fight in Cardiff this December, having originally reversed his retirement decision as he said he wished to fight Usyk.

Usyk is unwilling to fight for another time this year after a lengthy period away from his family when training for his rematch with Joshua, although a bout with Fury is on the cards for next year.

While Fury has insisted that he would have no problem in beating Usyk, who he describes as a middleweight, the Ukrainian stated that he believes his fellow world heavyweight champion is afraid of him.

Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury.

“The thing is that everyone is expecting a Usyk-Fury fight for the undisputed championship, which for many years hasn’t occurred in the heavyweight division,” Usyk said in an interview on his own YouTube channel.

“Despite his toughness and how he is generally described, he is afraid.”

Usyk suggested that he will watch Joshua and Fury flight in the flesh and insisted that he isn’t interested in any fight other than a world heavyweight unification title bout.

“I will even go there to watch live how they will throw punches at each other… I only need to beat [Fury] and then that’s it; time to retire.

“It’s just that I want to outbox Fury for now. The championship unification is way better and more important than just a fight or a title defence. I don’t want to work and box that much just for the defence itself. There’s much more than that and I can achieve it.”

When I saw the message from @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/HJDZswBLTv — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) September 3, 2022

The Ukrainian has been called out by a number of top tier boxers.

Although a fight with Fury is Usyk’s priority, he has suggested that he would be willing to fight three more times before his retirement, in what he calls “freak fights”.

Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in taking on Usyk, although a bout between the two could hardly be considered as a “freak fight” as both have held heavyweight world championship belts.

A potential bout between Usyk and Canelo Alvarez does fit the description however, as the Mexican star has never fought above light heavyweight, although he has stressed that he is interested in taking on the Ukrainian nonetheless.

Read More About: oleksandr usyk, tyson fury