Oleksandr Usyk back on top in The Ring’s pound for pound ratings

Oleksandr Usyk has moved up to top spot in The Ring Magazine’s pound for pound ratings after beating Anthony Joshua for a second time on Saturday night.

Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles and his unbeaten professional record when he claimed a split decision victory against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, and has now been bestowed with another honour by The Ring.

Before beating Joshua in the pair’s rematch, Usyk was ranked in second place in The Ring’s pound for pound ratings, with Japanese bantamweight Naoya Inoue in top spot.

Usyk had previously been rated at number one, although he dropped to second after Inoue defeated Nonito Donaire in June.

Tyson Fury is no longer rated due to retirement announcement.

The Ring have also decided to declare Usyk as the magazine’s heavyweight champion, taking over from Tyson Fury.

Fury has dropped out of The Ring’s top ten heavyweights as a result of him announcing his retirement recently, despite now suggesting that he could face Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout.

Joshua has moved up one place to be the number one contender in the heavyweight ratings due to Fury’s removal, despite suffering his second consecutive defeat to Usyk at the weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk matches Mike Tyson’s feat.

Usyk is the first heavyweight to be rated as The Ring’s pound for pound best since Mike Tyson tore through the division in the early years of his career.

He is also currently the only heavyweight to feature in the top ten, but is one of two Ukrainians as Vasiliy Lomachenko is rated in sixth place on the pound for pound list.

While it is rare for heavyweights to feature so highly on a pound for pound list, the fact that Usyk spent most of his professional career as a cruiserweight helps his case, as does the fact he remains smaller than the other top fighters in the division.

