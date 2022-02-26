Oleksandr Usyk says he has returned to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk says he has returned to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of his home country.

Usyk had been in the UK earlier on in the week for a promotional visit ahead of a potential rematch with Anthony Joshua, but posted on Instagram on Thursday evening saying that he is back in Ukraine.

Speaking in Ukrainian, Usyk denied that he had “run away” from the country as a result of the Russian invasion and called for the war to stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usyk. КОТ. Aleksandr (@usykaa)

Oleksandr Usyk is back in Ukraine.

“Dear Ukraine and dear Ukrainians, some wrote about me running away. Not true, I had a work trip and now I’m back. I’m home,” Usyk said.

“Friends, we need to unite together and overcome this, because we are faced with exceptional difficulties. I’m very overcome with emotions and I’m very concerned for my country and for our people. Friends we must stop this war and we must do it together.”

Usyk posted the video on Instagram with the caption “NO WAR”, written in English.

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko launch a joint video appeal after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by Russia… [📽️ @Vitaliy_Klychko & @Klitschko] pic.twitter.com/uVG4NqtCff — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 24, 2022

Klitschko brothers take up arms against Russia.

Former world heavyweight boxing champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have announced that they will fight against Russia and have called for support from the world.

“I call on international partners to look at the tragedy that is happening now in Ukraine and this senseless war isn’t going to have winners, but losers,” Wladimir Klitschko said, in a video address by the two brothers.

“Do not allow what is happening in Ukraine, do not allow what is happening in Europe and the world. United we are strong. We support Ukraine. Thank you.”

Vitali Klitschko, the elder brother, is the mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which is currently under attack from Russian military forces.

Read More About: oleksandr usyk