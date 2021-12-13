Oleksandr Usyk says he is open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has said that he would be interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight, as long as he gets to hold onto his heavyweight belts.

Alvarez recently announced that he will be fighting WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu next year, in an attempt to become a world champion in a fifth weight division.

The Mexican boxer is considerably smaller than Makabu, having weighed in at 168 pounds for his last fight against Caleb Plant at super middleweight, compared to the 200 pounds his soon-to-be opponent fights at in the cruiserweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk on facing Canelo Alvarez.

Nonetheless, Alvarez’s foray into the cruiserweight division has led to speculation that he could come up against Usyk, with the Ukrainian fighter telling BoxingInsider.com that he would be willing to face the Mexican.

“Yeah, I can fight him at cruiserweight,” Usyk said, through a translator.

“The only one thing is that I keep my belts at heavyweight. I go to cruiserweight, fight him then go back to heavyweight. I want to stay at heavyweight.”

So while at #LomachenkoCommey last night, Usyk told me that if Canelo stays at cruiserweight, he would move back down to fight him #CaneloUsyk pic.twitter.com/ddcwABFG7E — Hans Themistode (@themistode) December 12, 2021

The Ukrainian boxer would have an enormous size advantage.

Alvarez’s decision to fight Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title has raised plenty of eyebrows due to the size difference between the two men, and a bout against Usyk would be even more ambitious.

Usyk last fought at cruiserweight in November 2018, when he scored a knock out victory against Tony Bellew to retain his status as the division’s undisputed champion, before vacating his belts in under to compete at heavyweight.

The 34-year-old has fought three times as a heavyweight since then, and recently became a world heavyweight champion by beating Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision.

Usyk weighed in at 221 pounds when facing Joshua, and would have to lose some bulk to return to cruiserweight. Even in doing so, he would still be significantly larger than Alvarez, who he would also have a seven-inch height advantage against.

