Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter responds to talk of Anthony Joshua stepping aside

Oleksandr Usyk is open to fighting Tyson Fury next in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout if Anthony Joshua steps aside, according to his promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk became a world heavyweight champion when he defeated Joshua in September, in just his third professional fight in the weight division.

Joshua has activated the rematch clause in his contract with Usyk, but he did say that he would consider stepping aside to allow the Ukrainian to fight Fury in a recent interview with IFL TV, if the money is right.

Krassyuk was speaking to Sky Sports about Joshua possibly stepping aside, and revealed that Usyk would be happy to fight Fury before a rematch with Joshua.

“I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if the money is right as he feels respect to the division and is willing to let the undisputed heavyweight championship happen,” Krassyuk said.

“Usyk says that he can fight Fury next if the offer is right and if AJ allows us to do so.”

I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations & identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson. Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong! pic.twitter.com/waX0gnXgaE — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 30, 2021

Could an undisputed world heavyweight title fight happen next year?

While there is certainly no guarantee that Joshua will step aside, should it happen Fury would likely be more than happy to fight Usyk early next year.

The WBC have previously said that they would allow Fury to try to arrange an undisputed title fight against Usyk instead of facing a mandatory challenger chosen by the governing body themselves.

Fury was under a time limit to do so, and the date which the WBC had chosen has now passed, although they have been unable to name a mandatory challenger for their champion as a result of a legal dispute with Dillian Whyte.

The ‘Gyspy King’ recently said that he would be happy to fight Usyk first, and then Joshua afterwards, at which point he would retire should he win both bouts.

