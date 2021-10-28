Oleksandr Usyk says he will avoid Andy Ruiz’s mistake in rematch with Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has said that he will not make the same mistake that Andy Ruiz made after beating Anthony Joshua by excessively celebrating his victory.

Ruiz claimed a stunning TKO victory against Joshua in the pair’s first fight, massively upsetting the odds and claiming four of the world heavyweight titles in doing so.

The Mexican-American boxer was ill-prepared for his second bout with Joshua however, as he weighed in at 16 pounds heavier than their first fight, and admitted that “three months of partying, celebrating, affected me” after losing the rematch.

Usyk, who became the second man to beat Joshua in the British fighter’s professional career last month, told the Daily Mail that he would not be making the same mistake.

Oleksandr Usyk on remaining disciplined.

‘That’s absolutely correct. I’m not going to celebrate it like Andy Ruiz did… Everyone is enjoying the flavour of wine and I keep enjoying the flavour of still water,” Usyk explained.

The Ukrainian boxer outclassed Joshua over the course of 12 rounds as he proved himself to be technically superior, and refuted suggestions that he should have tried to knock his opponent out after the fight.

His bout with Joshua was in stark contrast to Tyson Fury’s recent win against Deontay Wilder, which failed to impress Usyk.

“I did watch the fight but I didn’t think much [of] it. They just wanted to kill each other,” Usyk said of Fury and Wilder.

I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations & identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson. Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong! pic.twitter.com/waX0gnXgaE — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 30, 2021

Anthony Joshua is set to change up his tactics.

Joshua’s approach to his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk was heavily criticised, as he failed to make use of his greater size and strength and attempted to outbox his technically gifted opponent.

The Londoner looks unlikely to use the same tactics again however, saying that his rematch with Usyk will be a “war” in a recent interview with IFL TV.

An aggressive approach certainly looks to be the best way forward for Joshua against Usyk, having failed to trouble the Ukrainian boxer the first time around in an underwhelming performance.

Read More About: Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, oleksandr usyk