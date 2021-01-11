Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson are in talks to have a third fight, 24 years after their last bout.

Tyson made his return to the ring last year when he fought former world light-heavyweight champions Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Now Holyfield is eager to make a return to fighting, and his former opponent Tyson appears to be the first name on his list.

“People do what they choose to do and for whatever reason they have, they do it,” Holyfield told The Sun. “The thing is that if it’s meant to be it will happen, either way, it is what it is.

“What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now.

“The thing is I’m still training for this, I know it will be some day this deal will happen and I’m ready for him. I’m doing okay.”

Holyfield has come out on top of the two encounters with Tyson so far, winning by TKO in the first bout, while his opponent was disqualified in the second meeting.

That second fight is infamous for Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear, leaving the referee no choice but to disqualify Iron Mike and end the bout.

‘I believe the fight will generate $200 million’

Holyfield is confident that the fight would generate huge amounts of money, saying it will be the “biggest fight there is”.

“My views are you always help people. I try to pass on the goodness that was passed onto me,” he continued.

“Where an opportunity is available, I like to make the best out of what I have. I believe if I fought Mike the fight will generate $200 million.

“It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already. If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not. It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement.

“I’m not going to tell anybody what I’m going to do – my strategy I’m planning on using against Mike – I don’t want anyone to know. I’m happy if Mike fights me.”

Read More About: evander holyfield, mike tyson