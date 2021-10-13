Mike Tyson labels Fury vs Wilder 3 as one of the greatest fights of all time

Mike Tyson has labelled Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s trilogy bout as one of the greatest fights of all time.

Fury came out on top of a thrilling encounter, in which he finished his opponent in the 11th round, after being knocked down by Wilder twice in round four.

While Wilder was unsuccessful in his goal of defeating Fury on his third attempt, the American heavyweight put in a much improved performance against his British rival at the weekend, but ultimately waned as the fight went on.

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson took to Twitter to pay respect to both fighters, as well as praising Wilder’s coach Malik Scott, who joined the Alabama native’s team earlier this year.

Mike Tyson on Fury vs Wilder 3.

“The Fury vs Wilder fight will go down as one of the greatest. Not for skill but for action and excitement. That fight was all guts, heart and determination. Everybody won Saturday night. The fight was bigger than the hype. Both of them reached all time great status,” Tyson tweeted.

“Wilder’s coach Malik Scott won the night with great coaching. When you are an amateur you have a coach, they nurture you, guide you and are with you every step of the way.

“Once you turn pro you get a trainer. A trainer is in your life as long as the checks are coming. A coach is with you for the rest of your life. A coach feels every punch you take and give too.”

Deontay Wilder set to fight on.

Wilder showed great heart in his fight against Fury, but he ultimately took a lot of damage, which led his opponent to question whether he would retire after their bout.

However, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has told The Sun that the 35-year-old intends to continue his professional career after his injuries have healed.

Finkel revealed that Wilder has broken his right hand behind the knuckle, but that he was aiming to return to the ring in April or May of next year.

While Wilder is no longer world heavyweight champion, he will still undoubtedly draw a crowd if he does go on, and still has the power to knock out anyone that gets into a ring with him.

