Michael Conlan v Miguel Marriaga: TV details and fight time

Michael Conlan will hope to get back to winning ways tonight when he fights Miguel Marriaga of Colombia.

The SSE Arena in Belfast plays host to another big fight tonight, as Michael Conlan takes on experienced Colombian featherweight Miguel Marriaga in the Irishman’s second bout of 2022.

Conlan was defeated by England’s Leigh Wood in his last bout in March, although the Belfast man was ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards before he suffered a TKO defeat in the 12th and final round.

The 30-year-old has opted against taking an easy fight to get back to winning ways, as Marriaga has an impressive record of 30 wins and five losses, and has fought the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko in the past.

Michael Conlan v Miguel Marriaga: How can I watch the fight?

The whole event can be streamed on FITE TV for $7.99, with the stream starting at 7pm Irish time.

Six fights will take place on the night. Paddy Donovan v Tom Hill is up first, followed by Kurt Walker v Marcos Gabriel Martinez, Pardaig McCrory v Marco Antonio Periban, Kieran Molloy v Evgenii Vazem, Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins and finally Michael Conlan v Miguel Marriaga.

The main event is due to start at around 10pm Irish time, although that is subject to how long the night’s previous fights go on for.

The Belfast man wanted a tough fight.

Conlan explained to FITE TV earlier this week that he wanted another tough fight five months on from his loss to Wood, and that is likely what he will get with Marriaga.

“I thought, ‘What’s the point in me having an easy fight?’ I was in a 12-round fight where I was in control for 99 per cent of it,” Conlan said.

“In the last round I got caught with a shot, whilst fatigued, and it put my lights out. So I lost the fight but I didn’t take much damage. I want to get straight back in to those big fights.

“I decided what’s the point of having an easy fight? Let’s face a serious contender, a serious opponent who will ask questions of me that people will ask. ‘Has he got a chin?’ All this stuff.

“I’ll answer them. I’ll answer them with flying colours. You asked how I was feeling. I’m feeling great. My weight is fantastic, my mood is great, I’m in a great place at the minute.”

