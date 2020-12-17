Michael Conlan has called YouTuber Jake Paul an idiot after the American called out Conor McGregor in an expletive laden video on Twitter.

The 23-year old insulted McGregor and his fiancé Dee Devlin in the disrespectful video in an effort to goad the Irishman to fight him in a professional boxing bout.

Paul has won his first two fights as a professional boxer and knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson last month at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The YouTube star offered McGregor $50 million if the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion agress to fight him.

“What the f**k is up you Irish c**t?” Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you’re j**king off because you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean she’s a four. Conor, you can do a lot better but happy Monday.

“My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning – $50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber.

“You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history,” Paul said.

‘Boxing doesn’t need these clown shows’

Former Olympic boxer Conlan urged McGregor not to take the fight, but said he’d like to see the UFC “beat the s**t” out of Paul all the same.

“Not even gonna talk about that potential “fight”, I’d much prefer [to] just see Conor pull up and beat the s**t out of him for disrespecting his wife, it’s not a movie or an act mate.

“Not interested in the “fight” with that idiot, boxing doesn’t need these clown shows,” Conlan posted on his Twitter account.

McGregor has yet to respond to the American YouTube star and is set to fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC on the 23rd of January, 2021.

